Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Down 6.4% in June

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Caleres stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 412,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.91. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $953,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 12,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $436,414.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,967.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $953,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,124,252.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,716 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caleres by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

