Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

