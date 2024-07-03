Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Price Target at $170.50

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $168.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

