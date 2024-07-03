Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) PT at $199.73

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Get PTC alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. PTC has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.