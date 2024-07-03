Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $236.00

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $224.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.52. HEICO has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $232.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 567,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

