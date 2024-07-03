Brokerages Set Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target at $335.20

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of CPAY opened at $268.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.64. Corpay has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 21.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Corpay by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $10,171,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $553,667,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

