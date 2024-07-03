Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,510,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,393. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

