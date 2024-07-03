Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Up 5.4% in June

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 28,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. 9,121,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,749,212. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

