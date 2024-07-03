BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,210. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

