BNB (BNB) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $557.73 or 0.00925451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion and approximately $1.72 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,012 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,054.46575144. The last known price of BNB is 565.13903895 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2188 active market(s) with $1,596,687,868.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
