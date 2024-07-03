Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLNK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blink Charging Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $264.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.73.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.