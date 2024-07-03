Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of BLNK opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $264.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.73.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 122.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
