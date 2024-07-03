BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Holdings Reduced by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. BioLife Solutions accounts for 1.9% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 77,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,521.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,845 shares of company stock valued at $447,644 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.03. 166,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

BioLife Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

