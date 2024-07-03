Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 261.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance
Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.