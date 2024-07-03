Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 261.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of RBW opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of £66.18 million, a PE ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 1.43. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 52-week low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

