Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 267,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 155,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 9.06. The company has a market cap of C$18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Belo Sun Mining

(Get Free Report)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.