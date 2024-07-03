Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 187.2 days.

Beazley Trading Down 5.6 %

BZLYF stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

