BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,850,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 15,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 38,461 shares of BARK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $53,460.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,980,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,873,288.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BARK alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BARK by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in BARK by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BARK by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BARK during the third quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BARK by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,207,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.54 to $1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BARK

BARK Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:BARK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 295,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BARK has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.69.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $121.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BARK will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.