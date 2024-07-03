Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Purchased by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,158. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $470.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.