AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the May 31st total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AUO Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AUO stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. AUO has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $6.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

