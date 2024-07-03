Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. 44,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 239,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $639.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Research analysts predict that Aris Mining Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aris Mining by 127.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 751,046 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aris Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aris Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

