Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,468. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

