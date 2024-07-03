Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Price Performance

NYSE:ARCH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.84. 281,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,750. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.62. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

