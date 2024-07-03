ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,279. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

