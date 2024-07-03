Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. 7,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson purchased 5,670 shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.