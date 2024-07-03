Analyzing ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SoftBank Group and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATN International 0 0 1 1 3.50

ATN International has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.70%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than SoftBank Group.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. ATN International pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. SoftBank Group pays out -5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ATN International pays out -73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ATN International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of ATN International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoftBank Group and ATN International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $46.80 billion 2.06 -$1.58 billion ($0.73) -44.99 ATN International $762.22 million 0.45 -$14.54 million ($1.30) -17.19

ATN International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATN International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group -4.14% -2.38% -0.61% ATN International -1.96% -1.17% -0.42%

Summary

ATN International beats SoftBank Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoftBank Group

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management; ownership of professional baseball team; operation of baseball games; management and maintenance of baseball stadium and other sports facilities; distribution of video, voice, and data content via media businesses. Further, it engages in the certification services, security solutions, and Linux / OSS businesses; operation of comprehensive IT information site ITmedia; sale of indirect materials such as consumable supplies; facility management; planning and operation of fashion e-commerce website; operational support of brands' own e-commerce website; operation of fashion coordination app; management of few funds; generation of electricity from renewable energy sources; and supply and sale of electricity. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.