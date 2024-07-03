Analysts Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Target Price at $37.43

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 116,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,376,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 210.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

PECO opened at $32.64 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

