Analysts Set Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Target Price at $37.43

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.
PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
PECO opened at $32.64 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.56.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
