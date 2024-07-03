Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT at $3.09

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Cameron Breitner acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

WOOF stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $964.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.89. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

