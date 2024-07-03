Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) PT at $4.60

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PGRE

Paramount Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,507,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paramount Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,077,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,575,000 after buying an additional 621,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,756,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,204,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.