Analysts Set Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT at $28.25

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. Barclays lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -174.17 and a beta of 2.24.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $334,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,431,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $334,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,022,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,431,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,153,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,760,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,368 shares of company stock worth $11,857,007 over the last ninety days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

