Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Target Price at C$6.63

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.63.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTS shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Shares of TSE CTS opened at C$4.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.87. The company has a market cap of C$885.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$661.10 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5411111 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is -600.00%.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
