Analysts Set American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Price Target at $81.50

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $56.88 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in American International Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American International Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

