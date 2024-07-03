American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.67.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $192.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.83. American Tower has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in American Tower by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

