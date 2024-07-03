American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $693,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

AMSC traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 712,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,935. The company has a market cap of $891.33 million, a PE ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. Research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

