American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in American Express by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 56,337 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in American Express by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 146,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in American Express by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,348 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $42,571,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $221.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $235.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.79. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

