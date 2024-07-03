American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 17,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE AEO opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEO. Barclays raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 132,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

