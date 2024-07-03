Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Altiora Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 650,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after buying an additional 30,896 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 52,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 590,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 440,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,070. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.