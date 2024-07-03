Altiora Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Altiora Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSU. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,152,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period.

DFSU stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,669. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

