Albion Financial Group UT Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,644,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,180,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.39. The stock had a trading volume of 344,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,618. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average of $126.95.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.