Albion Financial Group UT Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 408.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $707,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 90,421 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,565,000 after purchasing an additional 60,344 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $155.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

