Albion Financial Group UT Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,539,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

