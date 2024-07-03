Albion Financial Group UT Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,592. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

