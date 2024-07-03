Albion Financial Group UT Has $3.25 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 1.37% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHE. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,969,000.

SHE stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.75. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $246.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

