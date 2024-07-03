AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ANTE remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

About AirNet Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AirNet Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates out-of-home advertising networks in the People's Republic of China. It provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries, and copyrighted entertainment contents; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.