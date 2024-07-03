AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
AirNet Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ ANTE remained flat at $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.95.
About AirNet Technology
