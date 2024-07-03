Aevo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $441.54 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Aevo has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges. Aevo has a total market cap of $441.54 million and $38.26 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 840,590,479.4596491 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.51863529 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $34,794,345.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

