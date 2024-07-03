Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

ACHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

ACHC stock opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $6,887,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

