3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Up 0.1%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.15 and last traded at $101.74. 399,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,440,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Get 3M alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 40,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of 3M by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 102,284 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.