25,000 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Purchased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Insmed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,551,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. 2,755,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,259. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

