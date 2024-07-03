1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.74 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

1st Source Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $56.59.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter worth $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter worth $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.