180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Buys 10,000 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 783,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

  • On Thursday, June 13th, Kevin Rendino bought 13,517 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,823.92.
  • On Tuesday, June 4th, Kevin Rendino bought 3,862 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $14,636.98.
  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Kevin Rendino bought 1,059 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,992.43.
  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Kevin Rendino bought 20,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

