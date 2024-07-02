XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Reaches $92.41 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. XYO has a market cap of $92.41 million and approximately $749,599.02 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,921.13 or 0.99978209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00077825 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00674328 USD and is down -4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $669,933.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

