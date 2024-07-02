Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,843,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 48,493,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.3 days.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on Xiaomi in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:XIACF opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Xiaomi has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

